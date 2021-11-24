SLO Police Department seeks help identifying hate crime, battery suspect

Anyone who has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact SLOPD

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a hate crime, battery, and assault that occurred on Monday evening in San Luis Obispo.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, who is described as a white male with short dark blonde hair, between the ages of 35 and 45, about 6 feet tall, and 170 to 200 pounds. At the time of the assault, he was reportedly wearing a tan polo shirt, tan shorts and running shoes.

On Monday at about 6 p.m., SLOPD received the report of an assault that occurred near the intersection of High and Santa Barbara streets at the Railroad District in San Luis Obispo. The victims – an Asian male and a white female – told police that the suspect began yelling racial slurs at the male as the couple walked their dog. The suspect then reportedly approached them and assaulted the female after she took out her phone to call the police. Several good Samaritans at Miner’s Ace Hardware came out to assist the couple, and the male victim attempted to pursue the suspect on foot. The suspect then reportedly attempted to assault the male victim and then immediately fled the scene.

The police department is conducting an in-depth investigation and is following up on all leads. Anyone who has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact officer Ponce at (805) 781-7142. Reference SLOPD case # 211122078.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related