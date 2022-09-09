SLO Police hosting gun buyback event

‘Groceries For Guns’ incentivizes residents to reduce number of firearms in the community

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is hosting its first gun buyback event, “Groceries For Guns,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Corporation Yard parking lot, located at 25 Prado Road, San Luis Obispo. The purpose of the event is to incentivize residents to assist in creating a safer community by reducing the number of firearms in the community.

Gift cards to local grocery stores will be offered for each gun turned in (three maximum per person). ID will not be required, and no questions will be asked. Only guns will be accepted, no ammunition. Operational and non-operational guns will be accepted, the grocery gift card amounts are as follows:

$200 for assault rifles

$100 for handguns, rifles, and shotguns

$50 for any non-operational guns

All guns must be secured in truck/cargo space prior to arrival at the Corporation Yard. Participants must remain in their vehicles unless otherwise instructed by a SLOPD staff member.

For complete details, visit https://bit.ly/3qea2QE.

