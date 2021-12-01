Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
You are here: Home » Crime » SLO Police identify homicide victim, suspect
  • Follow Us!

SLO Police identify homicide victim, suspect 

Posted: 6:00 am, December 1, 2021 by News Staff

san luis obispo police

Victim was 64-year transient who lived in San Luis Obispo, suspect is Exeter man currently in custody

– Investigators from the San Luis Obispo Police Department have identified the victim of the Nov. 20 homicide as Rick Fowler, a 64-year-old transient who lived in San Luis Obispo.

Additionally, 42-year-old Marco Cota, Jr. of Exeter, Calif., is being detained in San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges and is suspected of murdering Fowler. Although, Cota, Jr. has not been formally charged with homicide, the San Luis Obispo Police Department says it is working with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorneys Office and are in the process of filing appropriate criminal charges.

Cota Jr. is scheduled to appear in court regarding unrelated cases on Dec. 6.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to this community.

For anonymous tips and information, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.