SLO Police identify homicide victim, suspect

Victim was 64-year transient who lived in San Luis Obispo, suspect is Exeter man currently in custody

– Investigators from the San Luis Obispo Police Department have identified the victim of the Nov. 20 homicide as Rick Fowler, a 64-year-old transient who lived in San Luis Obispo.

Additionally, 42-year-old Marco Cota, Jr. of Exeter, Calif., is being detained in San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges and is suspected of murdering Fowler. Although, Cota, Jr. has not been formally charged with homicide, the San Luis Obispo Police Department says it is working with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorneys Office and are in the process of filing appropriate criminal charges.

Cota Jr. is scheduled to appear in court regarding unrelated cases on Dec. 6.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to this community.

For anonymous tips and information, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

