Update: Detective Luca Benedetti identified as officer shot and killed in San Luis Obispo

Suspect identified as Edward Zamora Giron

Update posted May 11, 12:30 p.m.:

–The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a press conference today in San Luis Obispo regarding Monday’s officer-involved shooting that left one officer dead and one wounded. Authorities provided additional details surrounding the incident, including the names of the officers involved and the suspect’s name.

The officer who lost his life has been identified as San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti. Detective Steve Orozco was injured and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, where he was treated and released Monday evening. He is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Edward Zamora Giron, 37, of San Luis Obispo. The warrant being served was reportedly related to a series of commercial burglaries in the area. Giron was later found deceased inside the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted, fatal gunshot wound and other injuries consistent with being struck by the officers’ return fire.

Benedetti was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement, and is survived by his wife and two young children. He joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012 and before that served for four years with the Atascadero Police Department.

“Our community is heartbroken,” said Mayor Heidi Harmon. “Detective Benedetti loved this city and bravely gave his life so that we could live in peace and safety. Luca’s children have lost their father so we could be safe. We will hold Detective Benedetti and his family in our hearts forever.”

She also recognized the bravery of all the officers involved in this incident, especially the wounded officer. “As Detective Orozco recuperates at home, we are grateful that his physical wounds will heal, and we recognize that yesterday’s events have changed his life forever.”

At approximately 5 p.m. yesterday, six SLOPD officers served the search warrant for possible stolen property related to a series of late-night commercial burglaries that have taken place over the past week. As the officers approached the apartment, they provided “knock and notice” identifying themselves as law enforcement as required by California Penal Code 844. After an extended period of time and having received no response, they forced open the front door. Giron was lying in wait and began to fire shots at the officers from inside the apartment. Officers returned fire and retreated, however, the two officers were shot during the exchange of gunfire.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, will be conducting the investigation into this incident. “We appreciate their assistance through this difficult time,” said Acting Chief Brian Amoroso. “Having an outside agency conduct the investigation is a standard practice for officer-involved shootings and we are cooperating fully with their investigation,” he added.

“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Luca over the past 9 years,” Amoroso said. “He was a dedicated officer, a talented detective, a proud member of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team, and most importantly, a loving husband and father.”

“The entire SLOPD is grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community,” Amoroso said. “We are also grateful for the continued support from our Central Coast law enforcement partners and beyond. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office along with allied law enforcement agencies in the county will respond to calls for service in the City of San Luis Obispo during the coming days while members of the SLOPD grieve and work through this tragedy,” he added.

Original story posted May 11, 6 a.m.:

SLO Police officer shot and killed while serving warrant, second officer wounded

–A San Luis Obispo Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty as a result of a shooting that occurred while SLOPD officers were serving a search warrant Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at an apartment on Camellia Court, off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. A suspected shooter was killed by police. A second officer was injured and transported to an area hospital, where the officer is in stable condition.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss,” he added.

Additional details about the incident are not available at this time. Check back for updates.

