SLO Police respond to family disturbance involving BB bun

No injuries reported or arrests made

– San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a call regarding a family disturbance involving a possible handgun at a residence in the 300 block of Margarita on Thursday at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The officers secured the area and made contact with a family member who informed them that an intoxicated person inside the house was playing with a BB gun. The officers conducted a thorough search of the house and found an unloaded BB gun. There were no signs of any shots fired, injuries, or threats to the neighborhood.

After confirming that no crime had been committed, the officers reopened the street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The family members were cooperative during the investigation, and no arrests were made.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7313.

Share To Social Media