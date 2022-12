SLO Police seek help identifying theft suspect

Person suspected in the theft of $1300 in merchandise from Target on Monday

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a person who is suspected in the theft of $1300 in merchandise from Target on Monday.

If you are able to provide information, contact the police department at (805) 781-7312 and reference case # 221219107.

