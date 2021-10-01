SLO Rideshare invites public to ‘commute with confidence’ this October

SLO Regional Rideshare invites commuters to take quiz for the chance to win a zipline tour for four in Santa Margarita

– Throughout the month of October, SLO Regional Rideshare invites the public to take the Commute with Confidence Quiz. The quiz offers tips and tricks for improving commutes. Plus, respondents will have the option to enter their email address for a chance to win a zipline tour for four people in Santa Margarita.

The five-question quiz asks commuters, including those working from home, to rate their commute and identify challenges and opportunities to improve it. They also have the chance to select printed materials that can be mailed to their home, such as bus schedules and carpool information. Additionally, anyone who carpools, vanpools, bikes, walks, takes the bus, or works from home—and also logs those trips at iRideshare.org—will be entered to win $250.

“With many SLO County residents returning to work/school for the first time in over a year and a half, we want to spread the word about available transportation resources that can help make the transition easier,” said Mallory Jenkins, Rideshare Program Manager.

To learn more and take the quiz, visit https://rideshare.org/confidence.

