SLO Rideshare kicks off Bike Month across SLO County

Multiple bike-centric events planned throughout the county during the month of May

– Bike Month will begin May 1 and run the month of May across San Luis Obispo County. SLO Rideshare invites SLO County residents of all ages to participate in events within their communities and the region. This year’s theme is “Powered by the People.”

The first of these month-long events is Bike to School Day, held Wednesday, May 3. Forty-six K-12 schools countywide will host welcome events for students biking, walking, and rolling to school. SLO Rideshare is providing snacks and school supplies to participating schools for children who walk, bike, or roll. The goal of Bike to School Day is to highlight the Safe Routes to School program and support healthy and safe communities.

Bike to Work Week, May 15 – 19, is also a marquee Bike Month event. Employers and local businesses have signed up to host bike breakfasts, happy hours, and other gatherings for bike commuters. These “Bike to Work Week” events are sponsored in part by mini-grants distributed by SLO Rideshare. Community groups and organizations have also received mini-grants to host additional Community Celebrations.

Over twenty-five Bike Month SLO events are planned, for a full list visit rideshare.org.

All month, riders are encouraged to log their bike trips on iRideshare.org to earn a free t-shirt and a chance to win weekly prizes. The grand prize is a folding e-bike from Blaupunkt, donated by Trinity Cyclery in Grover Beach. If residents do not have a bike but would like to participate, the Bike Kitchen offers refurbished bicycles for sale and Bike SLO County’s Try-A-Bike program offers a range of e-bikes to try for a five-day period.

Bike Month SLO will conclude with a complimentary breakfast celebration hosted by the SLO Rideshare and SLOCOG staff on Wednesday, May 31, giving residents and commuters the opportunity to meet with regional transportation planners and share their transit needs.

