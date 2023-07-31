SLO Symphony renews music director’s contract

Maestro Sewell renews his contract for three more years

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony’s Board of Directors has offered Maestro Andrew Sewell the opportunity to renew his tenure as music director of the SLO Symphony, and Maestro Sewell has accepted their offer. Maestro Sewell has renewed his contract for three more years. Sewell, a native of New Zealand, is known for his innovative programming and knack for discovering new talent, according to the symphony. Sewell is a skilled orchestra builder with a wide knowledge and range of repertoire.

The symphony, with Maestro Sewell at the helm, will kick off their 2023 – 2024 season with their 40th annual Pops concert at Avila Beach Golf Resort over Labor Day weekend. The symphony’s first Classics Concert will take place on Oct. 7, at the Performing Arts Center SLO. Tickets for Pops and season subscriptions are available now and single-event ticket sales will begin on Aug. 7. Visit slosymphony.org for more details.

About the SLO Symphony and POPS By The Sea

The San Luis Obispo Symphony’s 40th annual Pops-by-the-Sea concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Gates will open at 2:45 p.m. and music will begin at 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is Celebrating the Central Coast and the symphony will be welcoming guest artists, local singer and songwriter Damon Castillo and his band. The emcees for this event will be the KSBY Daybreak team, Genelle Padilla, Vivian Rennie, and Neil Hebert. Children’s entry is free with a paying adult.

To learn more about this event and how to reserve seats, please visit slosymphony.org or call (805) 356-1438.

Nominate a ‘Central Coast Pops Star’

The SLO Symphony’s Pops By The Sea fundraiser has been a beloved community event for almost 40 years. Typically, a feature of this concert is a baton auction. A live auction was held during the event, and the highest bidder would conduct a piece during the concert.

This year, the symphony is seeking nominations for this event– giving the entire Central Coast a chance to nominate someone who deserves the honor of directing the orchestra.

The 2023 Pops theme is Celebrating The Central Coast and the symphony is highlighting a community member who is a “Pop Star,” someone who has made a positive and impactful change on the Central Coast. The symphony’s board, staff, and committee members will review submissions and select the winner.

The winner will receive a table for ten at the event, their nomination will be read from the stage, and they will get a chance to direct the orchestra for one song. Visit the Symphony website at www.slosymphony.org/batonnominations/ to submit a nomination. All nominations must be submitted by Aug. 1. The winner will be notified by Aug. 7.

Share To Social Media