SLO Symphony returns to the stage on Oct. 2

‘Classic Reimagined – String Glory’ happening live Saturday Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

–San Luis Obispo Symphony is excited to announce their return to the stage, in celebration of their 60th anniversary, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. with Classics Reimagined – String Glory.

Tickets range from $21-$89 and are available through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office at pacslo.org or by calling 805-756-4849. Concert attendees are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours to be admitted. More information about health and safety at SLO Symphony concerts and events is available at slosymphony.org/covid-19-update. Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk with Music Director Andrew Sewell, harpist Marcia Dickstein, and concertmaster Emily Lanzone the hour before the performance, sponsored by Michael and Ursula Fitzgerald.

A free “No Ties Allowed” open dress rehearsal suitable for all ages of attendees will take place at 11 a.m., sponsored by Ann Shaw and Charles Boccadoro in Loving Memory of her father, John Leo Sigmund. Masks are required for audience members over the age of two inside the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo.

Classics Reimagined – String Glory features Michael Daugherty’s Strut, Claude Debussy’s Danses, Marcel Grandjany’s Aria in Classical Style, Gustav Mahler’s sublime Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 for strings and harp with soloist and principal harpist Marcia Dickstein (Los Angeles), and Edvard Grieg’s Holberg Suite (suite in olden style). This hour-long program with no intermission is sponsored by Kathryn and Brendan McAdams, Minke WinklePrins, and Jim and Beverly Smith. SLO Symphony’s 60th anniversary season is made possible in part by support from John and Becky Baer, The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the City of San Luis Obispo, Chevron, and media sponsors New Times and KCBX Public Radio.

A world-renowned harpist, soloist Marcia Dickstein has been enticing new audiences to harp in chamber music and solo with orchestra, and inspiring composers to write new works for harp in classical and jazz genres, for many years. As founder and Artistic Director of The Debussy Trio, she has performed worldwide, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Scandinavia, and Japan, over NPR radio, PBS, and numerous TV channels. The Debussy Trio is dedicated to developing a major repertoire for chamber music with harp, and has been recognized by such entities as the Aaron Copland Fund American Composers Forum, NEA, National Federation of Music Clubs, Meet the Composer, and U.S. Fund for Artists at International Festivals.

The trio’s unique repertoire of 20th and 21st century American music with harp offers a refreshing and exciting change of pace for concert-goers of all ages. Adjunct Professor of Harp at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Westmont College, Santa Barbara, CA, Dickstein holds master classes throughout the United States and maintains a private studio in Los Angeles. As an instructor, Dickstein builds on the individual strengths of each student and emphasizes both a knowledge of theory as well as a strong foundation in basic technique. Her transcriptions and scholarly editions of solo and chamber music for professional and student harpists are published by Fatrock Ink Music Publishers. Dickstein has been featured as solo and chamber music harpist at festivals, on over 400 film scores, on television, and as a recording artist. She earned a Master of Music in Harp Performance from the University of Southern California.

For opportunities to volunteer, support, or explore upcoming concerts and events, visit slosymphony.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related