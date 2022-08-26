SLO Symphony to kick off opening of concert season Oct. 8

Tickets go on sale Sept. 9

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony has announced its opening night for the 2022-2023 season. The first concert of the season will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center SLO and will feature Beethoven’s Seventh. Tickets range from $21-$89 and will be available on Sept. 9, through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office at pacslo.org or by calling (805) 756-4849.

A free “No Ties Allowed” open dress rehearsal suitable for all ages of attendees will take place at 11 a.m. the day of the concert. No ties allowed is sponsored by Paul Severtson, Ann Shaw, Nancy Weber and Roger Vogler, and Dianne and Michael Draze.

The SLO Symphony’s opening program features an early symphony by Joseph Haydn, his Symphony No.13, followed by a Concerto for Clarinet and Bassoon by Carl Stamitz featuring principal clarinet, Richard Dobeck, and principal bassoon Lisa Nauful. The night will conclude with Beethoven’s mighty Seventh Symphony in A major, a tour de force and post -250th anniversary celebration of the great composer. This concert is sponsored by Pat and Ben McAdams, Jim and Beverly Smith, and Minke WinklerPrins.

Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk with Music Director Andrew Sewell and a special guest the hour before the performance. This is sponsored in memory of Michael Fitzgerald.

For opportunities to volunteer, support, or explore upcoming concerts and events, visit slosymphony.org.

