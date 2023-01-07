SLO Symphony to present, ‘Cello on Fire’ Feb. 4

Concert features Israeli cellist Amit Peled

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony’s third concert of the 2022-2023 season, “Cello on Fire” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 04, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office at pacslo.org or by calling (805) 756-4849.

A free “No Ties Allowed” open dress rehearsal suitable for all ages of attendees will take place at the performing arts center at 11 a.m. the day of the concert. Immediately following the dress rehearsal, featured soloist Amit Peled will be reading his book “A Cello Named Pablo.” Children of all ages are invited to attend this fun and interactive presentation.

Cello on Fire features Israeli cellist Amit Peled, performing Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No.1. New Zealand composer Douglas Lilburn studied under Ralph Vaughan Williams in the late 1930s, at the Royal College in London. The concert will feature works by both composers, Fantasia on Greensleeves and Lilburn’s Symphony No. 2. Brahms’ Haydn Variations opens the program and will be familiar to many.

Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert Symphonic Foray talk, which begins at 6:30 p.m. with Music Director Andrew Sewell and a special guest.

