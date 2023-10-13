SLO Symphony to present three premiere works at upcoming concert

The SLO Symphony is one of 95 organizations participating in ‘California Festival’

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony continues its 2023-2024 season on Saturday, Nov. 4, with “Classics II: California Festival.” The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center SLO. This concert will feature three premiere works, along with music written for film.

Arroyo Grande-based composer, Stefan Podell, will premiere an orchestral fanfare, written as a commissioning project begun as a SLO Symphony fundraiser. Virtuoso bassist Xavier Foley performs his own Soul Bass Concerto, commissioned by the Atlanta Symphony in 2022, in a West Coast premiere.

Native American flute player and artist Tim Blueflint Ramel (Bad River Chippewa/Comanche) will perform on a flute he has crafted especially for the concert, featured in his performance of Kōtuku, also a West Coast premiere. Kōtuku is inspired by a short film, “Let Your Sisters Be,” which tells the story of two sisters who were abused by a trusted family friend. The short film will be shown at 6:15 p.m. prior to the concert.

The SLO Symphony is one of 95 organizations participating in the California Festival, alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony, and San Francisco Symphony. The festival will present innovative and compelling music from around the world. Each organization has curated its own meaningful program for the festival.

Prior to the concert, audiences can view the short film, Let You Sisters Be, and attend a Symphonic Foray discussion between Maestro Andrew Sewell and the guest artists. Symphonic Forays take place at 6:30 PM before each mainstage concert.

‘I’m delighted to bring this music to our audiences,’ says SLOS Music Director Andrew Sewell. “It’s thought-provoking and compelling, adding new dimensions and perspectives to the important themes of the film that inspired its creation.”

The SLO Symphony also offers a family-friendly no-ties-allowed rehearsal at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. No-ties-allowed dress rehearsals are a casual, and engaging way to experience the symphony. Rehearsals take place at 11 a.m. the day of each mainstage concert, at the Performing Arts Center SLO. It is a free event, open to the public, and meant for all ages of music lovers. No ticket is required to enjoy this unique experience. The symphony’s instrument petting zoo will be in the lobby so children young and old can make some noise on a variety of instruments.

Tickets for the evening concert begin at just $12 for students, and general admission tickets range from $26-$80. To learn more about the Symphony’s 2023-2024 season, or to reserve seats for an upcoming classics concert at the PAC, visit slosymphony.org or call (805) 543-3533.

Share To Social Media