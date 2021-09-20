SLO Veterans Services steps up to help veterans ‘Stand Down’

Annual event helps homeless and at-risk veterans

–During the Santa Barbara County’s Veterans Stand Down event on Oct. 16, homeless and at-risk veterans will receive food, clothing, hygiene products, medical, vision screening, haircuts, showers, and learn about opportunities and programs for housing, employment and training, mental health, legal assistance, social services, and more.

New this year will be a free shuttle service to the Stand Down from San Luis Obispo County, courtesy of San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Collaborative and Ride-On Transportation. Sites will be located in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach. Times and addresses are under the transportation tab at www.SBCountyStandDown.com. Although the shuttle service is provided free of charge, reservations are required by calling (805) 346-8402.

The Stand Down will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark. This is the 9th year of the local event.

Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at (805) 346-8402. There is no charge to veterans and their families who attend Stand Down.

