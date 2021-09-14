SLO Village enhances programs and services for local seniors

New marketing materials reflect insights gained during pandemic

–SLO Village, the membership organization that connects seniors living independently in their own homes, is continuing to adapt programs and services to address the changing face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has just released a new brochure and other marketing materials highlighting the organization’s offerings.

According to SLO Village Executive Director Kerry Sheets, the challenges COVID-19 presented last year required the group to retool many of its offerings virtually overnight. “We succeeded during that crisis time. Now as we encounter new uncertainty and cautions, we are using our experience to assure our active local seniors stay connected,” she said.

Sheets said SLO Village is using a hybrid model of limited in-person activities for services like grocery shopping and home visits, and relying on Zoom for group social programs, lectures, and other activities.

“Our volunteers and members are committed to avoiding COVID, and we are equally committed to keeping life as normal – and engaging—as possible,” said Sheets.

SLO Village undertook production of a new brochure and other materials to help educate the community about the organization. Sheets said the group was delighted when one of its most active members, Linnaea Phillips, agreed to be photographed for the brochure. Phillips, a local icon and founder of Linnaea’s Café, helped create many prized community events and at the age of 80+, embodies the energy and passion of SLO Village. Sheets said Linnaea’s involvement speaks volumes about SLO Village. “Her picture is worth 1,000 words – and then some,” said Sheets.

SLO Village is a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by a group of active older adults who wanted their retirement years on the Central Coast to be engaging and purposeful. It currently serves members in San Luis Obispo, Los Osos and Morro Bay. Information about SLO Village is available on the group’s website at www.slovillage.org.

