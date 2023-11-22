Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 22, 2023
SLO Wind Orchestra to perform holiday concert with vocalist Inga Swearingen 

– The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra has announced its annual holiday concert, “Deck the Halls,” this year featuring the vocals of singer-songwriter Inga Swearingen. This musical celebration will take place on Sunday, Dec.3, at 3 p.m. in the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College.

Led by the distinguished conductor, Jennifer Martin, “Deck the Halls” will take concert-goers on a whimsical journey through a winter wonderland, resounding with holiday classics and arrangements from traditional carols to modern interpretations.

At the heart of this event is the voice of Inga Swearingen. With her remarkable vocal range and captivating stage presence, Swearingen has become a recognized name in the music industry.

Tickets for “Deck the Halls” are now available for purchase at the San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra’s Box Office or online at www.slowinds.org.

 

