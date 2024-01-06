Snapchat bomb threat investigated at Paso Robles High School

Anyone with information related to the incident encouraged to contact PRPD

– Paso Robles High School faced a potential security threat yesterday as students reported a Snapchat user making bomb threats against the school. Authorities took immediate action to investigate the reported threats, according to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

The Snapchat account in question was traced back to a local juvenile. Following communication with the juvenile and their parent, the authorities determined that the threat was not credible. Despite the non-credibility of the threat, the incident prompted a reminder about the significance of words and their consequences.

Parents are urged to use this incident as an opportunity to discuss with their children the seriousness of making threats, especially those targeting educational institutions. Juveniles engaging in such behavior could face disciplinary actions, including potential expulsion and criminal charges, according to the police department.

The police department is actively pursuing the investigation, seeking assistance from the community. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call (805) 237-6464. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or send a text with “SLOTIPS” followed by their message to CRIMES (274637).

