Snow closes I-5 at Grapevine, traffic diverted through Paso Robles



–Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, Highway 58 through Tehachapi, and Route 33 through Ojai were closed on Monday morning due to snow and rain, Caltrans reports.

“GRAPEVINE: With Southbound I-5 at the Grapevine and Eastbound SR 58 through Tehachapi both currently closed, Westbound SR 166 towards SR 101 is the only currently available detour route for those traveling south out of the Kern County,” Caltrans District 6 posted to Twitter.

Additional California traffic will be routed through Highway 46 and Highway 101 through Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County.

There is no estimated time of reopening the highways as of Monday morning, Caltrans reports.

Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine now CLOSED due to snow. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ScfDHUwHDQ — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 25, 2021

ATTN DRIVERS: State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass is currently closed due to heavy snow, ice, and winds. State Route 178 north of the pass remains open, however, chain controls are in effect. We will have more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/PJwftcpfbJ — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) January 25, 2021

