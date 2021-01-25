Paso Robles News|Monday, January 25, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Snow closes I-5 at Grapevine, traffic diverted through Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Snow closes I-5 at Grapevine, traffic diverted through Paso Robles 

Posted: 10:03 am, January 25, 2021 by News Staff

1-5-closed at grapevine
–Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, Highway 58 through Tehachapi, and Route 33 through Ojai were closed on Monday morning due to snow and rain, Caltrans reports.

“GRAPEVINE: With Southbound I-5 at the Grapevine and Eastbound SR 58 through Tehachapi both currently closed, Westbound SR 166 towards SR 101 is the only currently available detour route for those traveling south out of the Kern County,” Caltrans District 6 posted to Twitter.

Additional California traffic will be routed through Highway 46 and Highway 101 through Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County.

There is no estimated time of reopening the highways as of Monday morning, Caltrans reports.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.