Snow sledding event coming to Highlands Church in Paso Robles

Event happening Sunday from 5-8 p.m.

– Highlands Church in Paso Robles is hosting its “Winter Spectacular” this Sunday from 5-8 p.m. The second annual event will feature snow sledding, live music, bungy and bounce houses, food trucks, s’mores, pictures with Santa Claus and more.

“Our ‘Ski Patrol’ outreach event at Vine Street is always one of our favorite events of the year. It’s so much fun to see the excitement the kids experience from sledding down the snow run,” said James Baird, Lead Pastor at Highlands Church. “With the Vine Street Victorian Showcase being a drive-through event this year, we wanted to make sure the kids and families in our community have an opportunity to experience the joy and beauty of this special season.”

The entire community is invited to join in this celebration of the Christmas season, no tickets are required.

The Winter Spectacular at Highlands Church will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Highlands Church Plaza located at 215 Oak Hill Road in Paso Robles.

For more information about the event contact Highlands Church at 805-226-5800 or email office@highlandsadventure.org

