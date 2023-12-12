Soccer update: Varsity boys triumph at tournament, varsity girls clinch third place

– The Paso Robles High School boys varsity soccer team won the Lemoore tournament this past weekend with its final win 1-0 over Bullard from a goal scored by Skyler Lieber and a penalty kick saved by Jayden Ruiz. It was a stellar team effort to go the entire tournament with a shutout. The varsity boys team is currently 8-1 in the season and are coached by Omar McPherson and Kuziwa Chanaiwa.

After a tough 0-1 finish to Saturday morning’s semifinal against the Greyhounds, the Bearcats bounced back, coming back from behind to tie the game twice against Visalia’s Redwood High School at 2-2 and force the game to kicks from the mark. Goals by Hannah Bourgault and Lila Colegrove in regulation kept the Bearcats alive. Successful penalty kick shots by Amayah Buenrostro, Christa Kelly, and Serenity Wulfing, with three penalty kick saves by Elie Chavez set up Rylie Helberg for the winning PK 4-3.

The Bearcats took home third at the second annual Cats and Hounds Varsity Girls Tournament. The Varsity Lady Bearcats are now 7-1-3 and coached by Steve Pugh, Matt Thompson, Ken Hammond, and Megan Miller.

The JV Girls Bearcats came home with the third place trophy at the Central Grizzly tournament at Central High School in Fresno. The Lady Bearcats are currently 6-2-3 for the season. The team is coached by Jon Berezay, Mya Gonzalez and Jessica Steelman.

-Submitted by PRHS Athletic Program Assistant Amanda Thompson

