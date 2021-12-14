Social media threat not related to Paso Robles schools, says district

Out-of-area social media threat not at Paso Robles High School

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District sent out the following notice Monday afternoon regarding an out-of-area social media threat of a school shooting that they say did not originate locally:

This morning Paso Robles High School was notified by several parents and students of a Snapchat post that had recently been shared indicating the threat of a school shooting. The post did not include any specifics related to Paso Robles. Our administrative team, in conjunction with Paso Robles Police Department, immediately started an investigation which determined the post was not related to Paso Robles and was not connected to our school or community. Unfortunately, the post has been widely shared amongst our students and students in several other states.

We would like to remind our students and parents that they should immediately contact law enforcement regarding any threatening message they receive to any person or school. Further sharing of posts of this nature is incredibly harmful and makes finding the origin of the message more challenging.

We encourage you to speak with your students regarding the responsible use of social media and the need to report messages containing threats of any nature immediately.

-Jen Gaviola

Deputy Superintendent

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District



