Solar company hosting nonprofit volunteer signup day

Attendees are invited to meet a nonprofit that is a perfect fit for them to volunteer with

– Solarponics has partnered with local nonprofits to host the first ever Share the Sunshine Volunteer Signup Day event happening next Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Solarponics office in Atascadero. Attendees are invited to meet a nonprofit that is a perfect fit for them to volunteer with.

Solarponics created the event as a way to introduce their employees to nonprofit organizations in the community that need help. At Solarponics, every employee gets a paid day off to volunteer for a cause of their choice. When employees started inviting family members and friends, they realized how rewarding and valuable this program was for everyone involved. The idea quickly expanded to the community-wide launch of the volunteer signup day.

“We saw how our employees jumped at the chance to volunteer when the opportunity presented itself,” says Kristian Emrich, Solarponics president. “Share The Sunshine is that opportunity, made easy and approachable for everyone in the community.”

Over a dozen area nonprofit organizations are expected to be on hand to share what they do, and what type of volunteer help they need. Organizations attending may include; health services, animal rescue, faith, arts and education, food services, community development, environment, and more.

Come by and meet local nonprofits Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Solarponics office, 4700 El Camino Real, Atascadero. For more information, visit www.solarponics.com/share-the-sunshine.

