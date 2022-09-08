Sondra Williams announces run for Paso Robles School Board 4th District

Candidate’s top priorities include supporting teachers, focusing on students’ physical, mental health, academic and athletic performance

– Sondra Williams, a longtime Paso Robles resident, recently announced her candidacy for District 4 in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.

As a mother who has raised four children within the district, she says educational quality is very important to her. With so many options after high school graduation, including trade school, community college, four-year universities, and work, setting students up for success in whatever they choose is one of her top priorities, she says.

“When we plant roots in education, strong trees branch out into our communities,” says Williams.

Williams’ priorities include re-establishing trust with teachers and support staff, including advocating for better pay, access to resources, and support programs.

“Our educators are under significant pressure to help students reach state and national goals and balancing those needs with a high cost of living can be a challenge,” she says, “They educate the children of the community in their most formative years and play a huge part in their development into young adults.” Williams also believes that teachers should be included in conversations to change programs and policies.

Her second priority is a focus on physical and mental wellness for students within the district. The pandemic revealed numerous challenges as students balanced home and school life. Williams believes students need ample resources for physical and mental health to ensure high academic performance and overall student success. Part of this goal includes fostering community connections and getting our students involved in volunteer projects throughout the community.

Finally, she believes in maintaining fiscal responsibility to ensure our children have safe campuses and learning environments that foster a vision for high academic and athletic performance. Ensuring that students have all the tools they need to have successful academic careers includes, “updated classrooms and school buildings, athletic centers that reflect a commitment to molding college athletes, and environments that they feel safe and accepted in no matter their stage of life.”

In looking at the opportunity to lead, Williams says she ultimately wants to create an open dialogue between the board and the community. She believes one cannot function in the best interest of students without the input of the other.

“A collaborative relationship built on coming to the table and talking out major issues facing the district, and the needs of the teachers, would be essential in my ability to advocate for change,” says Williams. “Having all the information present would be necessary to build a bridge for success.”

For more information on Williams’ candidacy, visit her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VoteSondraWilliams/ and her website at https://www.votesondrawilliams.com/.

This year trustee areas 1, 2, and 4 will elect one representative who lives within their boundary to a 4-year term on the board. One trustee will be elected for an at-large position.

Here are the candidates by trustee area:

Trustee Area No. 1

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

Jim Cogan, Business owner/parent

Christopher Arend, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee

Peter Byrne, retired

Trustee Area No. 2

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

Joel Peterson,pParent/executive director

Trustee Area No. 4

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

Frank Triggs, Retired business manager

Catherine Reimer, Superintendent/principal

Sondra Williams, Registered nurse

Trustee at Large

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 2 Years

Adelita Hiteshew, Mother

Laurene D. McCoy, Family life pastor

Jim Irving, Real estate broker

