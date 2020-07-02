Songwriters at Play concert featuring Max MacLaury scheduled for Sunday 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 2, 2020
–Songwriters at Play has a show lined up at Paso’s Sculpterra Winery (5015 Linne Road) this Sunday, July 5 (1 to 4 p.m.; all ages; pass-the-hat), with headliner Max MacLaury.

“Max is a regular on our showcases, and has also played our tributes to Bob Dylan, John Fogerty, and Van Morrison,” wrote event organizers. “In June, he won ‘Best Song’ on our contest at Puffers in Pismo Beach.”

