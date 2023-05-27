Sonic Drive-In matches donations for Paso Robles educators

– In honor of May’s Teacher Appreciation Month, Sonic Drive-In’s Sonic Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of Sonic’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50% of each donation made to all teacher requests. The company helped fully fund nearly 15,300 projects from teachers and schools across the country including five teachers in Paso Robles, California who received a combined donation of $926.

The following are among the exceptional teachers who received funding:

Mrs. Craig at Kermit King Elementary School for the project “Welcome to the Wonders of Kinderland” for Grades PreK-2

Ms. Jones at Kermit King Elementary School for the project “Northern Lights Masterpieces!” for Grades 3-5

Mr. Cera at Paso Robles High School for the project “Marching Season Ahead” for Grades 9-12

Ms. Anderson at Paso Robles High School for the project “Ms. Anderson’s Classroom” for Grades 9-12

Ms. Norman at Virginia Peterson Elementary School for the project “Switch Adapted Toys to Access Learning and Fun” for Grades PreK-2

“Sonic is invested in supporting the local communities served by our more than 3,500 locations, and we’re proud of the impact we’ve made over the past 14 years through Limeades for Learning,” said Chief Marketing Officer of Sonic Lori Abou Habib, “We’re grateful to all the Sonic guests who joined us in celebrating teachers this month by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, and those who continue to help us support public education by grabbing their favorite SONIC drink and having a portion of the purchase go towards helping a nearby public school.”

Through the Sonic Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the Sonic Foundation, which is used to support local public education. Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $26 million to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Visit www.DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources. For more information about the Sonic Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

