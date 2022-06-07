Sound Investment to kick off Paso Robles Concerts in the Park

Concerts start Thursday in Downtown City Park

– Sound Investment, a Central Coast band known for their classic R&B and rock sound will kick off the 2022 summer Concerts in the Park season on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Downtown City Park (Spring Street and 12th Street) in Paso Robles. The five-piece band comprised of a group of talented musicians are local favorites known for their multi-genre covers and high energy, danceable show. The Sound Investment concert is sponsored by Stifel Financial Services and Mechanics Bank.

Each summer, the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the City of Paso Robles collaborate to host a free concert series on Thursday evenings in the City Park gazebo. Hundreds of locals along with savvy visitors flock to the park for great music, food, drink, and dancing in a charming setting. Concerts in the Park will continue weekly on Thursday nights June 9 through Aug. 18 (except for Thursday, July 28).

“Our concert series has become a favorite summer tradition among locals and visitors alike,” said Lynda Plescia, Manager of Recreation Services for the City of Paso Robles. “We are so excited for the fantastic and diverse musical lineup that we have planned this season. There’s no doubt that City Park is the place to be on Thursday evenings this summer!”

The 2022 summer lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 9 – Sound Investment (pop, rock, dance)

Thursday, June 16 – Earls of Tuesday (classic rock, soul, blues)

Thursday, June 23 – Carbe & Durand Trio of Incendio (world music, Latin)

Thursday, June 30 – Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 7 – Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul)

Thursday, July 14 – JD Project (country, rock)

Thursday, July 21 – Garden Party (classic soft rock)

Thursday, August 4 – Los Gatos Locos (Latin rock, R&B)

Thursday, August 11 – Unfinished with the Beatles (Beatles tribute)

Thursday, August 18 – Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

Season sponsors J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company will be providing wine and beer. Water and soda will also be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

For additional concert information, including available sponsorship opportunities, please contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com. Visit www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark or https://www.facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.

