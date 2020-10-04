South County golf event raises 120k for local nonprofit

–The 8th Annual Martha Olson-Fernandez Foundation Memorial Golf Event was held Sunday, Oct. 5 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Nipomo. The San Luis Obispo-based foundation raises money to fund ALS research. Martha Olson-Fernandez died of ALS. Her daughters, Natalie and Andrea Fernandez, started the non-profit organization. Sunday, they raised $120,000. People from all over San Luis Obispo County took part including Sheriff Ian Parkinson, who is on the foundation board of directors. Tim, Sterling, and Tristan Twisselman also participated.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The legendary baseball player was diagnosed with ALS while playing for the New York Yankees in the late 30s. He died from the disease in 1941.

Currently, there are 170 individuals with ALS on the Central Coast. Treating and enduring the disease can cost up to $200,000 a year for a single ALS Household.

Natalie Fernandez is the MOFF Program Director and CFO. Natalie completed her MBA in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business at The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia in June 2019. MOFF does several fundraising events each year, including a hike and brunch in San Luis Obispo in February. The Golf Event is played each October.

There is a Martha Olson-Fernandez Memorial Bench on Felsman Loop in San Luis Obispo. It’s located near the trailhead near 787 Patricia Drive in San Luis Obispo.

