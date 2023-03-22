Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 22, 2023
South County man arrested on child molestation charges 

March 22, 2023
69-year-old Larry Jacob Weiss

69-year-old Larry Jacob Weiss.

Larry Jacob Weiss booked into county jail on four counts of lewd acts with a minor, sexual penetration of a victim under 10 years old

– Authorities arrested 69-year-old Larry Jacob Weiss on Monday for suspicion of child molestation in Oceano. According to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a report on Feb. 25, about the alleged incident. The investigation revealed that Weiss had contact with a female victim the week prior at his home in Oceano.

After a comprehensive investigation over several weeks, detectives obtained an arrest warrant. Weiss was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on four counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a victim under 10 years old. Bail was set at $500,000.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Division urges anyone with additional information about the case or other potential victims to contact them at (805) 781-4500.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

 

