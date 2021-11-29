South County traffic stop leads to arrests

One suspect attempted to run away from law enforcement, was detained shortly after

– On Saturday at approximately 1:52 p.m., a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff‘s South Station patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a vehicle code violation at Los Berros Road/Century Lane, in Unincorporated Arroyo Grande. The deputy also observed an unknown item be thrown from the vehicle. This item was later located and determined to be drug paraphernalia. Once the vehicle yielded to the deputy, a male passenger ran away from the vehicle. The other two occupants remained in the vehicle and were detained.

Sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s K9, the Arroyo Grande Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and a CHP helicopter responded to the area to assist with the search for the outstanding subject. The subject was located in the 500 block of Leanna Drive, approximately 1/4 mile away from the traffic stop. The subject was identified as Mario Castilleja of Oceano. Castilleja was arrested for four outstanding felony warrants, six outstanding misdemeanor warrants, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and narcotic charges.

The other occupants of the vehicle were a 29-year-old female from Arroyo Grande, and Angel Medina of Grover Beach. Medina was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation. The 29-year-old female driver was issued a citation at the scene for displaying false registration tabs on the vehicle and driving on a suspended license. Both male subjects were booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Mugshots are not yet available. No further information is available at this time.

