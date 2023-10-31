South River Road to close temporarily for storm preparation

Closure planned on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– City of Paso Robles staff has scheduled the temporary closure of South River Road from Navajo Avenue north towards Creston Road and the 13th Street bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The closure, spanning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., has been planned to minimize disruptions during peak traffic hours. This temporary closure is necessary for the city streets crew to undertake storm preparation activities in anticipation of the upcoming wet season.

Key maintenance activities to be conducted during this closure include:

Removal of soil approximately four feet from the road edge (fog line)

Focused exposed hillside maintenance

Replacement of reflective roadway box dots

Crack sealing the roadway

To manage the traffic flow effectively during this period, traffic controls will be actively enforced. For any inquiries or further information, reach out to the Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

