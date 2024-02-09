Paso Robles News|Friday, February 9, 2024
South River Road to close temporarily next week 

Posted: 6:32 am, February 9, 2024 by News Staff

City has hired a contractor to assist in the removal/dislodging of a rock outcrop located at the top of the hillside slope

City of Paso Robles staff has scheduled the temporary closure of South River Road from Navajo Avenue north towards Creston Road/13th Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The closure, spanning from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., has been strategically planned to minimize disruptions during peak traffic hours. This temporary closure is necessary for the city streets crew and contractors to undertake crucial preventative maintenance activities in an effort to remove a hillside hazard and eliminate potential risk to travelers along the River Road corridor.

The city has hired a contractor to assist in the removal/dislodging of a rock outcrop located at the top of the hillside slope. Contractors will be ascending the hillside to access the rock outcrop. The goal is to dislodge the rock block using either a prybar or air bags. The rock will fall to the roadway below where city crews will assist in the clean-up and removal of debris. The removal of the rock block will greatly increase safety to travelers using the corridor.

To manage the traffic flow effectively during this period, traffic controls will be actively enforced. While the temporary closure may cause some inconvenience, it is essential to ensure the safety and resilience of the city’s infrastructure.

For any inquiries or further information, call the City of Paso Robles Public Works department at (805) 237-3861.

 

 

