Caltrans closing Highway 1 at Limekiln State Park today

Travelers on Highway 1 will again be able to travel from Morro Bay north to Cambria, San Simeon, Ragged Point, Gorda

– The southern closure of Highway 1 will return to Limekiln State Park today, Tuesday, July 4, at 8 a.m.

This follows repairs to a sinkhole that appeared on July 2, one mile south of Nacimiento-Fergusson Road, and which necessitated moving the closure five miles south to Pacific Valley, according to Cal Trans.

Crews have repaired the sinkhole and addressed drainage issues at the site.

Travelers on Highway 1 will again be able to travel from Morro Bay north to Cambria, San Simeon, Ragged Point, Gorda, and on to Limekiln State Park. All coastal businesses are open.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

