Spaceport presentation held at Lions’ Club 

Posted: 6:10 am, November 18, 2022 by News Staff

Presentation one of many held in North County

– Earlier this month, Paso Robles Airport Manager Mark Scandalis, and Economic Development Manager Paul Sloan, presented the Paso Robles Spaceport and Tech Corridor project to a packed house at the Paso Robles Lions Club.

As part of the city’s ongoing communications outreach, presentations have also been made to the Paso Robles Main Street AssociationPaso Robles Chamber of CommerceEstrella Warbirds Museum AssociationPaso Robles Library AssociationNorth SLO County Association of RealtorsPaso Robles Rotary Club, and others.

On Dec. 7, the project will be presented to the Atascadero Rotary Club.  For more information on presentations contact psloan@prcity.com.

 

Related:

Spaceplane company interested in Paso Robles Spaceport

Paso Robles signs letters of intent to support spaceport activities

Paso Robles moves forward with spaceport concept

 

 

