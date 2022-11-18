Spaceport presentation held at Lions’ Club

Presentation one of many held in North County

– Earlier this month, Paso Robles Airport Manager Mark Scandalis, and Economic Development Manager Paul Sloan, presented the Paso Robles Spaceport and Tech Corridor project to a packed house at the Paso Robles Lions Club.

As part of the city’s ongoing communications outreach, presentations have also been made to the Paso Robles Main Street Association, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Estrella Warbirds Museum Association, Paso Robles Library Association, North SLO County Association of Realtors, Paso Robles Rotary Club, and others.

On Dec. 7, the project will be presented to the Atascadero Rotary Club. For more information on presentations contact psloan@prcity.com.

