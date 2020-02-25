Spartan races are coming to North County

Spartan obstacle course race at Santa Margarita Ranch March 14-15

–Ancient Peaks Winery’s estate Margarita Vineyard in the Santa Margarita Ranch is hosting an upcoming Spartan San Luis Obispo 50k Ultra, 21k Beast and 10k Super Obstacle Course Races on March 14-15, 2020.

“Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County are known for their world-class wines, renegade spirit and rugged coastal terrain,” said Christopher Taranto, communications director for the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “The Spartan race weekend is a perfect showcase for what makes our wine region so distinctive.”

“Spartan” is a leader in extreme wellness, obstacle courses and endurance events. All of the races take place at the historic Santa Margarita Ranch, and the course winds right through the vines of Margarita Vineyard. In total, the weekend is expected to attract more than 7,000 racers and 1,500 spectators. Ancient Peaks wines will be available for sampling at the event.

In addition to the more advanced Ultra, Beast and Super obstacle races, there is also the Spartan San Luis Obispo Trail Half Marathon and 10k on March 15—a no-obstacle traditional trail running race through rugged wilderness. The weekend will also feature ½-mile, 1-mile and 2-mile Spartan Kids courses for ages four to 14.

“We are honored to have Spartan recognize our ranch as a land of wine and adventure,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, VP of Operations at Ancient Peaks Winery. “We see wine as a healthy part of an active lifestyle, and we cannot wait to put ourselves to the test.”

“Visit SLO CAL is excited to sponsor the Spartan Race and deliver it to the wine region of San Luis Obispo County for the first time,” said Chuck Davison, CEO of Visit SLO CAL. “We believe that investing in events like this allows us to expose our destination to new travelers and grow the awareness of SLO CAL as a place to visit. Spartan Race attendees, focused on all the outdoors has to offer, are a perfect fit for our adventure destination.”

The crew at Ancient Peaks is already training the only way they know how, and they have launched a new tongue-in-cheek video for aspiring participants:

Spartan Race In Wine Country – Santa Margarita Ranch from Ancient Peaks Winery on Vimeo.

