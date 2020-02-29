Speaker Jenny Mulks to present ‘Hold on To Hope’ at Cuesta College

–Speaker Jenny Mulks will present an interactive presentation “Hold on to Hope” at Cuesta College on Mar. 10. The event is free and open to the public.

“Hold on To Hope” is an enlightening and thought-provoking presentation for diverse audiences, showing how to maintain resilience and hope amid life’s obstacles. According to Mulks, the event is for anyone who wants to feel empowered to overcome adversity and challenges.

“In the fast-paced life we live, many outside sources can influence our feelings of wellbeing, choice, inspiration, and gifts that every day brings,” said Mulks. “Imagine if we all felt empowered to share the gift of hope to enlighten and inspire others. People should attend this event to take the first steps in doing so, and to begin soaring above adversity.”

Jenny Mulks is a CEO, Cancer Coach, TEDx speaker, international author, patient advocate, philanthropist, cancer survivor, and a mom. She is the Founder and CEO of Along Comes Hope, a nonprofit organization helping families of children with cancer. As a Cancer Coach, Jenny facilitates online courses and virtual support groups to help patients and caregivers thrive beyond a cancer diagnosis. Mulks transitioned from the corporate world into the nonprofit and coaching arena through her personal experience and journey with cancer.

The presentation is from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in Room 5401 at Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus with lunch provided. Tickets are available for free at eventbrite.com. Parking is recommended in Lot 2. Permits are $3 per vehicle and are available at parking permit machines in each lot.

