Special candy drive-through event happening on Halloween

–The PRotect Paso Foundation, in collaboration with Albertson’s, is presenting a drive-through Halloween experience for local children.

With the help from Albertsons, Paso Roblans have donated over $21,000 in candy for the kids. Four different locations in Paso Robles will have an abundance of candy (well over a pound each) to hand out to each child in a costume.

Pick up your map at the Paso Robles Albertsons at any check out line. Children can mark each location off on the map as they drive by. They can stay in the car and volunteers will hand them candy bags.

The event starts at 4 p.m., and ends at 7 p.m. or until the candy is gone.

Locations will be decorated and volunteers will be excited to see kids in their costumes. Please drive slowly, safely, and abide by all traffic laws.

Locations are (all in Paso Robles):

428 Montebello Oaks Dr – Enter on Kleck off union, then make your way to Montebello Oaks Dr.

Masonic Lodge, 320 Sherwood Rd

Cider Creek Bakery Parking Lot 205 Oak Hill Rd

600 26th Street Near Boys & Girls Club – from 28th Street, Enter through the Alley towards the Boys and Girls Club.

