Special council meeting will look at riverbed overgrowth abatement, street closures for outdoor dining 

Posted: 4:02 am, July 15, 2020 by News Staff

City Council meeting highlights

–The City Council has called a special meeting for Wednesday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Salinas riverbed hazardous fuels removal, and temporary street closures downtown to create outdoor seating for restaurants as a result of the state’s closure of indoor dining.

The agenda, staff reports and instructions for viewing the virtual meeting and/or giving public comment can be found here.



