Special ed prom hosted at Templeton American Legion Hall

– Success Charities, in conjunction with RE/MAX Success agents, hosted the “Let Your Light Shine” Special Ed Prom on Jan. 26 at the American Legion Hall in Templeton. The event celebrated elegance, camaraderie, and cherished memories.

Attendees enjoyed professional hair, nails, and makeup services provided by the Designs School of Cosmetology. DJ Bob set the musical backdrop for the night, ensuring an enchanting dance floor experience.

Upon arrival, guests received crowns, corsages, boutonnieres, and a sparkling apple cider toast. Professional photographers captured the evening’s magic through a photo booth and roving photography.

To commemorate the night, guests received a special T-shirt and tote bag with additional goodies, courtesy of sponsors.

“Such an amazing heartwarming event,” Julie Richardson, of Community West Bank, a sponsor and committee member, commented, “I am truly grateful to have been a part of it.”

