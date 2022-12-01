Special event to kick-off Cayucos Vets Hall restoration

After sitting empty for six years, work will soon begin on the historic building

– The Cayucos Veteran’s Hall rehabilitation project is about to begin, and the public is invited to the kickoff event at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Vet’s Hall, formerly the Cass Warehouse, is located at the base of the Cayucos Pier, a popular tourist destination. The warehouse was constructed by Capt. James Cass in 1875 and, in recent years, the facility had been an important community and event center, though it was deemed structurally unsound in 2016 and has sat empty ever since.

Full rehabilitation of the facility and surrounding site will restore a central piece of Cayucos’ history and the heartbeat of the community where residents and visitors have gathered for special events for many years.

Brief history:

In 1872, the Cayucos Pier was constructed.

Three years later, in 1875, Capt. James Cass built a 92 by 52-foot warehouse, which included a 50 by 20-foot store that fronted the street. This structure was located at the entrance to the pier.

Over the years, the warehouse functioned as a telegraph office, a bank, and eventually a post office.

The warehouse site now belongs to the State of California and is maintained and operated by the County of San Luis Obispo.

