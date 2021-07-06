Special inclusive ‘Bubble dance and music party’ coming to the library

Show is crafted to be inclusive for all children, including children on the Autism Spectrum

-The Paso Robles Library invites the community to a special inclusive, neurodiverse event for children and teens of all abilities at their “Bubble dance and music party,” happening on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.

Families will dance, sing along, and hear stories and songs about autism advocates who have had incredible success in their lives and careers. There will be bubbles, laughter, dancing, games, incredible visuals, and a story written and illustrated by Mr. Matt’s brother-in-law Tim who is on the Autism Spectrum. Kids will dance, sing, laugh, use their imaginations and connect with new friends. The show is crafted to be inclusive for all children, including children on the Autism Spectrum, and a great time for parents and caregivers!

Registration is required. After registration, patrons will be emailed the link to participate in this program.

For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

