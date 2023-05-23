Special school board election cost over $300,000 in SLO County

School district will need to remit payment to SLO County as well as costs from Monterey County

– The final cost to conduct the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s April 18 Special Election has been determined to be $307,624.18, according to San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano. The district will now have 30 days to remit payment to the county. The final costs were well below the estimated cost mainly due to low voter turnout, according to Cano. Monterey County will provide its final costs to the district by the end of the week.

These costs included, but were not limited to:

Compensation of precinct election officers.

Publication of notices.

The cost of printing official ballots, sample ballots, indexes, statements, and official notices.

Mailing charges for card notices, statements, and sample ballots (Voter Information Guides).

Forms for rosters, tally sheets, certificates, envelopes, and declaration of results forms.

Precinct maps.

The actual cost of supplies.

Rental of polling places.

Chart of official cost breakdown:

