Special winter camp looks at ‘the science behind Frozen’

Young scientists invited to explore the science of ice and water

–The Paso Robles Community Services Department is offering a special winter science camp for children ages four to seven this January.

Nichole Guidotti, microbiologist turned kindergarten teacher, will bring “Frozen” to life for young scientists as they explore the science of ice and water. Together students will create their own snowstorms, harness Elsa’s ice powers with the touch of our fingers, melt ice castles and of course build a snowman.

The class is offered Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 3, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. The cost is $80 + $7 supply fee (sibling discount and scholarships available). Learn more and register here.

