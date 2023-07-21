Specialty days return to the Mid-State Fair

Seniors Day takes place today where guests 62 and older get half-price admission

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the return of specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit.

Thursday night was Cattlemen and Farmers Day. The day pays tribute to local cattlemen, cattlewomen, and agriculturalists. The fair also celebrates the accomplishments of the industrial arts program, and attendees enjoyed a barbecue steak dinner, and found out who won Cattleman of the Year, Cattlewoman of the Year, and Agriculturalist of the Year. This year, the award recipients were George Donati, (Agriculturalist of the Year); Suze Evenson, (CattleWoman of the Year); and Mike Massey, (Cattleman of the Year).

Seniors Day takes place today, Friday, July 21. Guests 62 years and older get half-off senior daily admission (regular senior daily admission price $12).

Kids Day takes place on the final Friday of the fair, July 28. Kids ages 12 and under get free daily admission (regular child daily admission price $10).

Armed Forces Day takes place on the final Saturday of the fair, July 30. Guests with a valid Military ID, active or retired, get free daily admission that day (regular adult daily admission price $15).

Seniors Day, Kids Day, and Armed Forces Day will feature an expo of local non-profits in Mulbeary Park from Noon-4 p.m.

Closing Day takes place on Sunday, July 30. Guests can enjoy a parade of tractors featured in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration program as they make their way down the midway. The tractor restoration program highlights the hard work and dedication of many local high schoolers who spent the past year reviving antique tractors.

For a complete list of attractions happening each day of the fair, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

