Spectrum internet down in areas of Paso Robles, Atascadero, and SLO County

–Numerous Charter Spectrum customers in Paso Robles, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo County are reporting disruption of internet service on Wednesday morning.

According to Downdetector’s Spectrum outage map, areas of Paso Robles, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo County experiencing outages. Spectrum has not reported how many customers may be affected.

Charter Spectrum provides consumer and commercial cable television, internet, telephone, and wireless services in the area.

Source: https://downdetector.com/status/spectrum/map/

