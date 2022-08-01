Paso Robles News|Monday, August 1, 2022
Speeding driver strikes fire hydrant, tree in San Luis Obispo 

Posted: 6:07 am, August 1, 2022 by News Staff

driver strikes hydrant

Incident occurred around 10:07 p.m Saturday night

– A driver speeding down Broad Street in San Luis Obispo Saturday night struck a fire hydrant and a palm tree, according to a post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Twitter. The incident occurred around 10:07 p.m. The driver was transported to a local hospital and will be reportedly charged with suspected DUI.

The agency wrote the following on Twitter:

