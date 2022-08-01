Speeding driver strikes fire hydrant, tree in San Luis Obispo

Incident occurred around 10:07 p.m Saturday night

– A driver speeding down Broad Street in San Luis Obispo Saturday night struck a fire hydrant and a palm tree, according to a post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Twitter. The incident occurred around 10:07 p.m. The driver was transported to a local hospital and will be reportedly charged with suspected DUI.

The agency wrote the following on Twitter:

Late Saturday night, a driver speeding down Broad St. hit a fire hydrant, continued another 250 yards down Broad, then hit a palm tree. The driver was transported to a local hospital for assessment of possible injuries and will be charged with suspected DUI. pic.twitter.com/hhEbeurlxZ — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) July 31, 2022

