Spend $100, get $25 at local restaurants with City of SLO’s bonus program

January is usually the slowest month for restaurants, making dining locally crucial

– Effective as of yesterday, diners in San Luis Obispo spending $100 at local eateries can qualify for a $25 gift card, while supplies last. Following the success of the Buy Local Bonus program, which brought in over $940,000 for local retailers, the City of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the second consecutive year to support local eateries through the Eat Local Bonus program.

To be eligible for a gift card, patrons must spend $100 or more on food and beverages at any San Luis Obispo restaurant, bakery, brewery, or coffee shop. They can then bring a copy of their itemized receipt(s) to the San Luis Obispo Visitor Center, choosing from available gift cards. The program will continue until funds are depleted, allowing participants to qualify up to three times through Jan. 31 or until the program sells out.

“We’re excited to support SLO’s food and beverage industry heading into this new year,” said Molly Cano, economic development & tourism manager for the City of SLO. “San Luis Obispo has a plethora of delicious options to enjoy, so get out there, support your favorite dining establishments, and get rewarded!”

Last year’s program resulted in $170,564 in direct local spending to San Luis Obispo, with 1,108 qualified entries from diners and 2,345 receipts submitted. The City of San Luis Obispo is investing money into supporting local eateries at a time when they typically see a dip in customers.

Jim Dantona, President/CEO of the SLO Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that January is usually the slowest month for restaurants, making dining locally crucial. Eat Local Bonus not only encourages supporting SLO food and beverage establishments but also provides financial benefits to diners.

In addition to the Eat Local Bonus, the city is introducing SLO Restaurant Week from Jan. 12-21. Participating establishments will offer “Perfect Pairings,” and diners at any of these eateries will have a chance to win a grand prize, including gift cards from all participating restaurants.

For more information about the program, visit www.slocity.org/EatLocalBonus.

Share To Social Media