Spirit Gas Station on Spring St. robbed at gunpoint



–On Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the Spirit Gas Station located at 1637 Spring St. for a report of an armed robbery. A male adult entered the business holding a black semiautomatic handgun and demanding money from the cash register, according to police. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans, and had a dark bandana covering his face. The suspect was inside the store for several minutes and fled on foot west bound towards Oak St, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

