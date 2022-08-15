Spirit Halloween to open in Paso Robles this September

Halloween costumes and decor will be available

– Spirit Halloween is opening a location in Paso Robles at the site of the closed-down Bed Bath & Beyond this September.

With over 1,400 stores in the United States, there will now be three Spirit Halloween stores on the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, which will have its opening this month.

Spirit Halloween is the go-to store for all things spooky; costumes for all ages and from various television shows and movies are available for browsing. Makeup kits, jewelry, props, and wigs are offered in various colors and designs to supplement costumes. Halloween decorations for the yard, such as animatronics and inflatables, and the house, such as cobwebs, themed pillows, and lights, will be in stock.

Spirit Halloween will be located at 2449 Golden Hill in Paso Robles.

For more information on the opening date and product availability, visit stores.spirithalloween.com.

