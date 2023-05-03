Sponsors being sought for Paso Robles July 4th celebration

Event this year expected to be ‘bigger and better than ever before’

– The City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso are calling on local businesses and organizations to become sponsors of the highly anticipated 2023 July 4th celebration at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

The July 4th celebration is a time-honored tradition in Paso Robles, and this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before. The event goes from 2 -10 p.m. and the day will be packed with activities for all ages, including two live bands, food vendors, carnival games, bounce houses and an obstacle course, and a spectacular fireworks display to cap off the night. Admission and parking are free, and there will once again be free RV parking overlooking the park.

The city is seeking sponsors who share its commitment to promoting community engagement and celebration. Sponsorship opportunities range from monetary donations to in-kind contributions of goods and services. In return for their support, sponsors will receive recognition through various marketing channels, including social media, event flyers, and event signage. Sponsors will be honored in the VIP/Sponsor Zone with food, beverages, and reserved parking.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, visit www.prcity.com/July4 or contact Freda Berman at (805) 237-3861.

