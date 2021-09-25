Spooky Halloween music and comedy concert for kids offered by the library

Live sensory/autism-friendly show happening Oct. 29 on Zoom

– The Paso Robles City Library will offer a live, sensory/autism-friendly show for kids on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. on Zoom.

The show engages children with comedy, singing, the itsy-bitsy spider, bats, goblins, ghouls, bubbles, music technology and a monster mash dance party for the kids. The show is crafted to be inclusive for children of all abilities and a great time for parents and caregivers.

Each song in the 30-minute show is accompanied by hands-on, visual and sensory experiences designed to help kids learn and have fun at the same time. Kids will cackle, hoot, and do the mummy throughout the whole show!

Space is limited. Registration is required..

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library

